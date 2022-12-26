LAKEWOOD, NJ – A video published by the Lakewood Scoop to YouTube shows the driver of a sedan entering a parking lot to park in front of a strip mall store. Instead of putting his charcoal colored Toyota Camry into park, the driver appears to have instead stepped on the gas pedal and drove through the storefront shop window. The vehicle is seen slowly entering a handicapped parking spot before driving through the window of River Pharmacy on Route 9 inside the 4 Corners shopping plaza. It is unknown if any citations were issued. The incident happened on December 21 The post Driver plows through storefront window in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO