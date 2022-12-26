ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nestor Cortes Posts Instagram Photo with Anthony Rizzo at Dolphins Game

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

New York Yankees stars Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes attended Sunday's Christmas Day game for the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Cortes posted a picture of the two of them on his Instagram story Sunday. The Dolphins would go on to lose 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers.

Cortes posted a photo of the two together at the game on his Instagram story, with both Yankees wearing Dolphins jerseys. Cortes had on a Dolphins jacket over his white jersey.

Both Cortes and Rizzo grew up just outside of Miami. When he was a young child, Cortes' family fled Cuba and moved to Hialeah, Florida. Rizzo grew up in Parkland, Florida.

The Dolphins would go on to lose to the Green Bay Packers 26-20. They have lost four straight. Miami currently sits at 8-7 in the AFC's third and final Wild Card spot. The New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are all one game back of the Dolphins, with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Though their home team lost, it's nice to see the Yankees stars spending Christmas together.

