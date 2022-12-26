Read full article on original website
Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue
BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
Family of homicide victim: "We lost a beautiful soul much too soon"
ORANGE — Family members of a shooting victim in Orange are asking for help with funeral expenses while police work on finding his killer. 26-year-old Asif Imran was shot several times in his car parked in a driveway on Link Avenue very early Saturday morning. His family says they've...
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
Southeast Texans also dealing with flight troubles
BEAUMONT — The winter weather is passing, but the Christmas travel nightmare hasn't. Southeast Texans and tens of thousands across the country are having trouble getting home after the holidays. Flyers on Southwest Airlines were especially hit hard. According to the flight-tracking site Flightaware, Southwest canceled 2,653, or 64%...
Tenants are still locked out of Jefferson County storage facility
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans renting storage space at Purely Storage in Jefferson County are still waiting for access to their property after a fire a month ago. The fire burned more than 40 storage units the weekend of Thanksgiving. KFDM/Fox 4's Romelo Styles reports that renters say they've...
Area plumbers flooded with phone calls as homeowners find leaks, broken pipes following arctic blast
NEDERLAND, Texas — Plumbers in Jefferson County are getting ready for a busy week as homeowners discover leaks and broken pipes following an arctic blast that impacted Southeast Texas. Pipes hidden behind bathroom walls and under homes are beginning to thaw following recent temperatures that dropped below freezing. Homeowners...
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Latest Scam: Missing Jury Duty
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of this region about the latest scam. The department says scammers are calling people and identifying themselves to be a law enforcement officer and claiming that the intended victim missed jury duty and must pay them a fine, or be taken to jail.
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Boil Water Notice impacts Orangefield
ORANGEFIELD — A Boil Water Notice has been issued for all Orangefield Water Supply Corporation customers due to several major water leak repairs linked to the prolonged frigid temperatures. The OWSC says it'll notify customers when it lifts the notice.
Here's what you can win during Main Event's Beaumont grand opening
A new fun center and restaurant is set to open in Beaumont within the next month. Main Event, which is located at 5380 Rexora Dr., is hosting its grand opening at 12 p.m. Jan. 20. The first 200 people in line will win free laser tag for a year, according...
