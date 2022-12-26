Read full article on original website
There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
Sam Pittman recaps 'gratifying' Liberty Bowl victory
The Razorbacks pulled out a hard-fought 55-53 win in triple overtime despite losing several key contributors before and during the game vs. Kansas.
Jackson Arnold dishes on Peyton Bowen’s wild recruitment: “I have a roommate now… super pumped”
Last Tuesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen was a Notre Dame commit. By Wednesday afternoon, he was an Oregon commit. And by Thursday, he was an Oklahoma Sooner, the defensive crown jewel of an Oklahoma class that ranks No. 5 nationally in the 2023 cycle. At Thursday’s media conference in advance...
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum
The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
5-star QB Jaden Rashada excited to officially be a Gator
The Florida Gators biggest recruiting win this cycle was easily when they flipped Pittsburg (CA) five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Gators made him a priority target even after his original commitment to Miami. Florida continued to work on him as the fall season went on, and saw their hard work pay off in November when he committed to the Gators. The Gators had a connection with Rashada that was built, and even though he picked another program earlier on, those bonds ended up winning out at the final buzzer of this recruitment.
Cheez-It Bowl: OU-Florida State: Live game thread
The Sooners have a chance to stave off their first losing season since 1998 if they can defeat the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight. That would keep them as the only Power Five program without more L's than W's in a campaign in the new millennium, and push forward their recent momentum in the process.
Excerpt: Kelly on the Pitt Defense, Bill McGovern's Status, Player Availability
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the Bruins' offense going against the Pittsburgh defense, the status of Bill McGovern coaching in the Sun Bowl, and key players' availability. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Watch: OSU's Stroud reflects on long journey with playoff game on tap
ATLANTA – Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud joined his teammates at the Peach Bowl media day this morning at the College Football Hall of Fame, just a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Buckeyes will play Georgia in a national semifinal game Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN). Stroud...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday Before South Carolina Matchup
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Ahead of that, Freeman spoke with the media on Thursday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he said. On the Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. "I'll start...
Cheez-It Awards NIL Deals, Cheesy Hotel Rooms to Bowl Participants
Cheez-It is the title sponsor for two college football bowl games this season.
Jeremiah Martin Is Ready For His Final College Football Game
It took a while, but 2022 was a breakout season for EDGE Jeremiah Martin. He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and he also posted 11 tackles-for-loss to go along with 38 tackles. He's been a leader both on and off the field for the Huskies since he arrived in the summer of 2021 and he's getting ready to turn his attention to getting ready for the NFL, but first he has to take care of the Texas Longhorns...
