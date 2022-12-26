ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch

The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
BOULDER, CO
Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum

The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
CORVALLIS, OR
5-star QB Jaden Rashada excited to officially be a Gator

The Florida Gators biggest recruiting win this cycle was easily when they flipped Pittsburg (CA) five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Gators made him a priority target even after his original commitment to Miami. Florida continued to work on him as the fall season went on, and saw their hard work pay off in November when he committed to the Gators. The Gators had a connection with Rashada that was built, and even though he picked another program earlier on, those bonds ended up winning out at the final buzzer of this recruitment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Cheez-It Bowl: OU-Florida State: Live game thread

The Sooners have a chance to stave off their first losing season since 1998 if they can defeat the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight. That would keep them as the only Power Five program without more L's than W's in a campaign in the new millennium, and push forward their recent momentum in the process.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jeremiah Martin Is Ready For His Final College Football Game

It took a while, but 2022 was a breakout season for EDGE Jeremiah Martin. He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and he also posted 11 tackles-for-loss to go along with 38 tackles. He's been a leader both on and off the field for the Huskies since he arrived in the summer of 2021 and he's getting ready to turn his attention to getting ready for the NFL, but first he has to take care of the Texas Longhorns...
