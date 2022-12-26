Read full article on original website
Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to sit Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
Robert Griffin III cited Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history in his call for the team to shut Tua down at least for the remainder of the regular season.
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out
Rodgers was a limited participant Thursday. Christian Watson still out.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette reveals Lisfranc foot injury in now-deleted tweet
Barely 24 hours after Tampa Bay's 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to share that he's been dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Still not practicing
Dulcich (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Dulcich didn't practice Wednesday either, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If the 2022 third-rounder -- who logged a 4/39/1 stat line on eight targets in Week 16 versus the Rams -- is unable to play this weekend, added tight end snaps would be available for Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and possibly Albert Okwuegbunam.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
Mina Kimes explains why Derek Carr is in a good position
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear that they don’t want Derek Carr to be their quarterback anymore. However, one ESPN analyst thinks that there are many other NFL teams who will jump at the chance to sign him in the offseason. Wednesday, the Raiders announced they were benching Carr, less than a year Read more... The post Mina Kimes explains why Derek Carr is in a good position appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve
Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to start vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals should have quarterback Colt McCoy back on the field leading the offense at quarterback this weekend when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road. McCoy, who suffered a concussion in the second half of the team’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, missed their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
