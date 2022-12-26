Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles try to strengthen playoff spot; Saints play for one
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed. A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye...
Dobbins rounding into form as Ravens lean on running game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins was injured last year in a preseason game — a fact that still gnaws at him — and only now is he starting to look healthy enough to be a standout running back again. It's been a long road back,...
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff...
Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as...
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not...
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt's plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
Deshaun Watson preaches patience in early stages with Browns
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Along with passes and plays, Deshaun Watson is practicing patience. And like nearly everything else with Cleveland's quarterback, it's taking time. Four starts into his tenure with the Browns, Watson insisted Thursday he's not frustrated by his poor passer rating, uneven performances or any other statistics that might not be up to his past standards.
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen,...
Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...
