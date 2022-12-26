ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

By Aliza Chasan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.

The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, a public engagement associate with the Parks Department Wildlife Unit explained.

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

“Migration is really a dangerous and physically intensive process for birds, so if you have no reason to make that journey, why do it? You know, stay in one place,” Corrao said.

Pigeons do prepare for the winter, even if it’s not by flying south. They’ll eat more than usual in the fall and gain some weight for extra insulation, Corrao said. New York City still has plenty of food for them in the winter, though it can be a bit more challenging for the pigeons.

“Pigeons like to eat our crumbs so if there’s less people out, they’re going to have to travel a little further to find those resources,” Corrao said.

Cold weather shocking bats in Central Park, making them fall to ground

Pigeons can be spotted walking on the snow after storms, looking for food. There are some natural resources pigeons can forage in the winter, Corrao said. They’ll eat seeds from plants and wildflowers along with berries on trees.

Staying warm is also a priority. Pigeons come with their own, built-in down coats. They have a layer of soft, fluffy feathers they use to trap in air bubbles and act as a layer of insulation, Corrao said. Their outer feathers also keep them dry.

“Pigeons are kind of colony, social animals so they’ll get together with their friends and roost together, kind of sharing body heat,” Corrao said.

The design of New York City also helps. Unlike suburban and rural areas, cities tend to retain heat. All of that combined means pigeons stick around year-round.

“They’re amazing survivors, Corrao said, adding, “They’re really an amazing animal. The fact that they do survive these extreme temperatures from the extreme heat in the summer to the cold in the winter, they’re tough little birds.”

