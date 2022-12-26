Read full article on original website
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
City Snow Routes Reminder
The recent winter weather is a good reminder that during this time of year, Greenville residents should be ready for the possibility of a snow emergency declaration being issued. This is usually done when over two inches of snow are received, requiring snow plows to come out and clear the...
Christmas Eve fire destroyed Randolph County Road District #1 building
ON SCENE–Pictured are some firefighters on scene battling the Dec. 24 fire at the Randolph County Road District #1 location. Unfortunately, several area fire departments have had an increase in fire calls over the past week, forcing the firemen to not only battle the fires but also the extremely frigid weather.
DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022
2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms. Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors. Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways,...
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
Top Macoupin County stories of 2022
Voters recently cast their ballots for Sheriff, County Treasurer, and County Board Members in Districts 4, 6 and 7. They also voted in the State wide election, deciding the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Comptroller, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, and voting on and amendment to the Illinois Constitution during the Nov. 8 Mid-Term election.
East Alton hoping to recoup lost funds through grant, layover agreement with housing authority
The village of East Alton is turning towards an Energy Transition Community Grant in an effort to recoup funds lost due to disabled power plants. Mayor Darrin Carlton explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. Trustees passed the resolution to support Alton’s bid for the grant at last...
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
County Board Changes Meeting Times
The Bond County Board took action recently to change the starting time for its meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. Newly elected board member Jeff Rehkemper said his work schedule made it difficult for him to attend the meeting at 9 a.m. He also felt a meeting later in the day would be better for citizens of the county.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handle multiple wrecks on slick roads
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a coating of freezing precipitation late Monday afternoon resulted in a number of single vehicle crashes, including at least two with injuries. A vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jack Moore, Jr. of Lois Lane in rural Kell ran off the south side of the...
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Norma L. Brandt
Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age. Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.
Joanne M. Anderson
Joanne M. Anderson, age 85, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 2, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville with Father Jeffrey Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville. The family will receive friends from 3p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville and from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at the Church. For those who desire, memorials in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Greenville Public Library, or to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Women’s Giving Initiative), at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home or at the Funeral. Mass intentions are also appreciated.
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
