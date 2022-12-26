Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon. “Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced. Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO