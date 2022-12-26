Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles try to strengthen playoff spot; Saints play for one
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed. A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt's plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth start with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jags look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE (7-8) at HOUSTON (2-12-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Former Penn State CB finds a landing spot out of the transfer portal
Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon. “Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced. Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan compared the Chicago Bulls' success this season against the Eastern Conference's best teams to being chased by a dog. They know they they have to keep going and can't slow down.
