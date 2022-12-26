Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
Audio Research Among Edison’s Top Findings of 2022
Edison Research says its audio-based reports were among some of its best findings for 2022. The top 10 list released by Edison on Wednesday includes a report that found the amount of time Americans spend listing to audio through a mobile device has surpassed traditional radio listening, though another report revealed traditional radio still dominate in-car listening, even among younger audiences.
Comments / 0