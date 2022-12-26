ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Nick Patti “Likely” To Get Start Against UCLA In Sun Bowl

Now that Pitt has made it down to El Paso, Texas, flying down late Christmas Day, the Sun Bowl is getting closer and closer. There has been a plethora of opt-outs either because of the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, and perhaps the most pressing concern is who will be starting at quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

FanDuel Ohio Promo: Early Sign Up Offer Closes This Saturday

FanDuel Sportsbook has made it easy for Ohio residents to create an account and claim an automatic launch day bonus. This FanDuel Ohio promo sets aside some house money for anyone creating a new account today. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK. States: OHIO. PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS. $100 + LAUNCH PROMO!. OHIO BONUS!. Each of...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Caesars Ohio Promo Code: Claim the $100 Bet Credit Offer Before This Weekend

Ohio residents need to hustle to claim the elite pre-registration bonuses available on the market now. A Caesars Ohio promo code can unlock one of these today before the state launches its online sports betting platform. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK. PROMO CODE:. PITTSPORTSTIX. SIGN UP OFFER. $100 + LAUNCH BONUS.
OHIO STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

FanDuel Ohio Promo: Claim Offer Now, Ready for Sports Betting Launch Party

FanDuel Sportsbook is enhancing the Christmas season with its own gift to Ohio’s pre-registrants signing up before January 1. A FanDuel Ohio promo promises early sign-ups some house money ahead of that online sports betting launch date. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK. States: OHIO. PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS. $100 + LAUNCH PROMO!. OHIO BONUS!
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
Metro News

New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In West Virginia: Do They Still Roam?

Tales of mountain lions in West Virginia abound. Many residents report mountain lion sightings or attempted attacks on pets. However, are they really mountain lions? And does the magnificent cat still roam the state?. In the article below, we answer those questions. But first, it is helpful to understand a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy