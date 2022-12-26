Read full article on original website
Will Jesse Eisenberg-led Drama 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Get a Season 2?
Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Star Jesse Eisenberg's Wife Keeps a Low Profile
Although Fleishman Is in Trouble star Jesse Eisenberg is a household name, his wife keeps her life on the down low. So how did Jesse meet his wife in the first place? When did they get married? Do they have any children?. Article continues below advertisement. If you know plenty...
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II
Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Kathryn Hahn reveals the first thought she had after meeting Daniel Craig on Glass Onion set
Kathryn Hahn has shared the funny thought she had after first meeting Daniel Craig.The actor, whose credits include Bad Moms and WandaVision, appears in Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, which is available to stream on Netflix now.Craig returns in the murder mystery film as Benoit Blanc, with a whole new cast of suspects, one of whom is played by Hahn.Speaking at the film’s premiere, Hahn was asked what first went through her mind when Craig walked on to set.She told Variety: “I think, ‘Woah, I have such a crush on your wife – what am I gonna...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – If Cate Blanchett Wins for ‘Tár,‘ She’ll Set a New Record for Women With Three Statuettes for Acting
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Cate Blanchett and Michelle...
Alfred Enoch Has Landed His First Rom-Com Role & We’re Here For It
It’s not Christmas without a new, feel-good rom-com, and Alfred Enoch is serving the love this festive season. Yes, the boy who once played Gryffindor hottie Dean Thomas in Harry Potter has become a leading man winning the heart of Kaya Scodelario in This Christmas, an upcoming festive romp that also stars Nadia Parkes, Timothy Spall, Ben Miller, and Joanna Scanlan.
John Krasinski Says Wife Emily Blunt 'Pushes Me To Be Better'—Plus Why Season 3 of 'Jack Ryan' Was 'Worth Waiting For'
Jack Ryan is back and has gone rogue in Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Much like his character, who has allies he can rely on while on the run this season, John Krasinski, too, has someone he can count to have his back in a dire situation: his wife, Emily Blunt.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
White Noise, Netflix’s final movie of 2022, is coming later this week
Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise is not the kind of story that you’d think easily lends itself to a feature film adaptation. As Netflix’s logline for director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the novel explains, this is a story about a contemporary American family set against the backdrop of the mundanity of everyday life. The family grapples with love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
Rob Marshall Almost Directed the ‘Rent’ Film Before Booking ‘Chicago’
December 27 marked the 20th anniversary of “Chicago,” one of the most successful musical film adaptations of all time. The movie — director Rob Marshall’s film debut — won Best Picture at the Oscars, becoming the first musical to do so since 1968’s “Oliver,” and grossed over $306 million at the global box office. But the film almost didn’t happen, because distributor Miramax Films wanted Marshall to helm the “Rent” movie adaptation instead. Marshall revealed the origins of the project in a 20th-anniversary interview with the Hollywood Reporter, explaining that Miramax and Harvey Weinstein (years before his sexual abuse was exposed...
‘White Noise,’ Kennedy Center Honors & more: The week’s best movies and TV shows
This week’s new entertainment releases include a streaming concert from 21 Savage, a Netflix film starring Adam Driver made from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” and a movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies featuring the martini-swilling detectives Nick and Nora Charles from “The Thin Man.” CBS will air the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which this year recognized actor George Clooney, the band U2, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León. And the long-running, feel-good British series “Call the Midwife” will premiere its annual Christmas-themed episode on Sunday on PBS.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks in a Predictable but Touching Portrait of Grief and Resilience
The poster for A Man Called Otto invites us to “fall in love with the grumpiest man in America.” But really, was there any doubt, considering that he’s played by Tom Hanks? The inevitable transformation of the title character from ill-tempered sourpuss to lovable softy wouldn’t generate much suspense anyway, since the film is a remake of the hit 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, adapted from the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman. Add to that the fact that you have the modern-day inheritor of Jimmy Stewart’s mantle playing the lead, and you can pretty much predict the film’s...
‘The Batman’: Read The Screenplay For Matt Reeves’ Take On The Caped Crusader
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Matt Reeves is the fourth filmmaker to introduce a new take on Batman. Tim Burton’s 1989 version led to three sequels, and three different Batman/Bruce Waynes in the same series. Christopher Nolan introduced a realistic take in Batman Begins with Christian Bale, and Zack Snyder brought Ben Affleck as a grizzled veteran Batman. (Of course, there was also a 1966 movie based on the Adam West TV show starring that show’s cast.) The Batman originally began as a spinoff for Affleck,...
Glass Onion: Knives Out sequel fails to crack Netflix top five – falling behind some surprising titles
Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has failed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club.Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 murder mystery film has proven to be a hit among audiences, with the film receiving mostly favourable reviews.Glass Onion was released on Netflix on 23 December. It streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (27 December).This figure makes Glass Onion the streaming giant’s sixth biggest film debut, narrowly missing out on a top five position.The film follows behind Sandra Bullock’s 2021 film The Unforgivable...
Critics look back on the standout TV shows of 2022
Judy Woodruff: TV might be the most popular American pastime. One study shows that, on average, 55 percent of Americans spend one to four hours each day watching TV, and 22 percent watch four or more hours each day. And, to be sure, 2022 has been an intriguing year for...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
