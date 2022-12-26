ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Police ID North Haven Firefighter Who Died After Responding To House Fire

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Matthias Wirtz Photo Credit: Facebook/North Haven Police Department

Officials identified a Connecticut firefighter who died from injuries he sustained while responding to a house fire.

North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz, age 46, died from injuries he suffered when he responded to a blaze at a home located at 27 Quinnipiac Ave. in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, the North Haven Police Department announced.

Police said Wirtz died at Yale New Haven Hospital after he became distressed while responding to the blaze.

"We ask our community pray for Wirtz’s family and his extended firefighter family, who are grieving this tragic loss," the North Haven Police Department said. "At a time when family comes together for celebration, our brave firemen are now grieving the loss of one of their own."

