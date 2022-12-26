Read full article on original website
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7
A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7. Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville. Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when […]
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn family of 6 killed in house fire
It was a horrific tragedy as a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
WTAP
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
wtuz.com
No Injures in Monday Dover Fire
A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
cleveland19.com
BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County
MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
wtuz.com
Basement Fire in Strasburg
Mary Alice Reporting – Strasburg fire crews were on scene for over two hours Monday night. This was for a confirmed structure fire that was called in just after 8 pm, on State Route 212, in Beach City. Firefighters, according to information posted on the Strasburg department’s Facebook page,...
Passersby rescue driver from car impaled by guardrail during crash
The heroic actions of several people helped save the life of a motorist on Christmas Eve after a car in Stark County was impaled by a guardrail in a crash.
stnonline.com
Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash
The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash on the Maysville Pike, reported Whiz News. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maysville Local school bus was traveling on US 22 on Monday at 8:15 a.m., when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
wtuz.com
Previous Tuscarawas County Sheriff Passes
Harold McKimmie served as Sheriff for Tuscarawas County and he passed away Christmas day at 93 years old. The retired law enforcement official had a career spanning 46 years between the State Highway Patrol, from 1967 until 1982, and then the Sheriff’s Office, from 1985 to 2000. Current Sheriff,...
$5.25 Million Paid to Former Ohio Prisoner for Wrongful Murder Conviction - Elkins Clarence
Wrongly imprisoned for years, now free, Clarence Elkins seeks relief from his PTSDPhoto byKosich's Korner. When Melinda Elkins' husband was convicted of killing her mother four years ago, she refused to believe it was true. She thinks she has a compelling reason. She testified that Clarence A. Elkins was home with her in Magnolia at the time, 30 miles away from the crime scene in Barberton, an Akron suburb. But Melinda Elkins said no one believed her.
