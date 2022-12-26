ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

WHIZ

Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7

A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7. Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a  2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville. Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Fatal Fire

The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
MALTA, OH
whbc.com

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
CANTON, OH
WTAP

State Route 7 has reopened following a crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
MARIETTA, OH
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.
BARBERTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Basement Fire in Strasburg

Mary Alice Reporting – Strasburg fire crews were on scene for over two hours Monday night. This was for a confirmed structure fire that was called in just after 8 pm, on State Route 212, in Beach City. Firefighters, according to information posted on the Strasburg department’s Facebook page,...
STRASBURG, OH
stnonline.com

Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash on the Maysville Pike, reported Whiz News. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maysville Local school bus was traveling on US 22 on Monday at 8:15 a.m., when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Previous Tuscarawas County Sheriff Passes

Harold McKimmie served as Sheriff for Tuscarawas County and he passed away Christmas day at 93 years old. The retired law enforcement official had a career spanning 46 years between the State Highway Patrol, from 1967 until 1982, and then the Sheriff’s Office, from 1985 to 2000. Current Sheriff,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Nini Media

$5.25 Million Paid to Former Ohio Prisoner for Wrongful Murder Conviction - Elkins Clarence

Wrongly imprisoned for years, now free, Clarence Elkins seeks relief from his PTSDPhoto byKosich's Korner. When Melinda Elkins' husband was convicted of killing her mother four years ago, she refused to believe it was true. She thinks she has a compelling reason. She testified that Clarence A. Elkins was home with her in Magnolia at the time, 30 miles away from the crime scene in Barberton, an Akron suburb. But Melinda Elkins said no one believed her.
BARBERTON, OH

