ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight

ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt's plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle

Dobbins rounding into form as Ravens lean on running game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins was injured last year in a preseason game — a fact that still gnaws at him — and only now is he starting to look healthy enough to be a standout running back again. It's been a long road back,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not...
Citrus County Chronicle

Lions host Bears, needing win to keep playoff hopes alive

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions put themselves in the playoff picture by being one of the NFL's hottest teams, winning six of seven and barely losing to Buffalo during a surprising and successful stretch. With a chance to potentially secure an NFC wild-card berth, the Lions went cold...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy