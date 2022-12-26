Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt's plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dobbins rounding into form as Ravens lean on running game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins was injured last year in a preseason game — a fact that still gnaws at him — and only now is he starting to look healthy enough to be a standout running back again. It's been a long road back,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The NFL's fashion runway stayed going strong into the season's penultimate week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions host Bears, needing win to keep playoff hopes alive
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions put themselves in the playoff picture by being one of the NFL's hottest teams, winning six of seven and barely losing to Buffalo during a surprising and successful stretch. With a chance to potentially secure an NFC wild-card berth, the Lions went cold...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts. The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets look to get sputtering ground game running again
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets' ground game has been grounded. A once-flourishing rushing offense is sputtering — and it has the rest of the unit in a funk.
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Sun Bowl College Football Predictions
The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Friday's postseason showdown against the Panthers is going to go down.
Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for president job
Before joining the Big Ten in 2019, Warren served as the Vikings’ chief operating officer when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some inside Halas Hall consider the Vikings’ stadium to be the ideal blueprint for a possible new stadium.
