wgel.com
Lady Comets Lose Wednesday Night
The Greenville Lady Comets were defeated Wednesday night in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Girls Basketball Tournament. Hamilton County topped the GHS girls 46-22. Hamilton County led 13-9 after one quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 33-18 after three stanzas. Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Abby Clark and Katie...
wgel.com
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
channel1450.com
Defending Collinsville Champs Roll Passed Madison
Decatur MacArthur rolled passed Madison 67-39 to open the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Makhi Wright had 15 for the Generals and King Dees had 11; Trojans were led by Kerwin Baker with 18. Generals play O’Fallon tomorrow at 10 am.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey racer and Alton High student competing in Tulsa
Godfrey's Eric Braundmeier is among the more than 300 entries in this week's Tulsa Shootout for Micro racers. His week got off to a fast start with a win in the first race of the event on Tuesday night in the winged division.The Outlaw Wing is locked into a qualifier so Braundmeier will race that Friday.
wgel.com
Comets Beat Pana In Tournament
The Greenville Comets are playing for third place Thursday evening in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament. Wednesday afternoon, the Comets turned in an outstanding performance in a 57-35 triumph over Pana. It was the third win in four tournament games for the GHS squad. Comet Senior Landen Moss dominated the scoring...
wgel.com
Comets Win Two Monday
The Greenville Comets had a very good opening day in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday. The Greenville High School squad won an early morning game, defeating Shelbyville in overtime 63-60, then downed Okaw Valley, 49-35, in an evening contest. Shelbyville is the second seeded team in the tournament, while the Comets are seeded ninth out of 10 teams.
wgel.com
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
wgel.com
Joanne M. Anderson
Joanne M. Anderson, age 85, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 2, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville with Father Jeffrey Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville. The family will receive friends from 3p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville and from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at the Church. For those who desire, memorials in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Greenville Public Library, or to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Women’s Giving Initiative), at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home or at the Funeral. Mass intentions are also appreciated.
starvedrock.media
4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
advantagenews.com
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Top Macoupin County stories of 2022
Voters recently cast their ballots for Sheriff, County Treasurer, and County Board Members in Districts 4, 6 and 7. They also voted in the State wide election, deciding the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Comptroller, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, and voting on and amendment to the Illinois Constitution during the Nov. 8 Mid-Term election.
wgel.com
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
wgel.com
Norma L. Brandt
Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age. Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.
wgel.com
DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022
2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms. Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors. Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
wgel.com
Emma I. Jones
Emma I. Jones, 97, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., at Hillsboro Rehab & Nursing in Hillsboro, IL. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Family and friends will meet at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate.
wgel.com
Helen Marie Fonke
Helen Marie Fonke (nee Lampe), age 96, of Breese, Illinois, born on November 16, 1926 in Carlyle, IL, died on December 21, 2022. Helen was married to the love of her life, Clarence Fonke on May 26, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1986.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
wgel.com
Hans Peter Dietz
Hans Peter Dietz, 89, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 4, 1933, in Mayen, Germany to Peter J. and Margaretha (Schmalkoke) Dietz. He married Norma Foster, in Urbana, IL, in 1963. He later married Jacqueline Kelsey on December 17, 1977, at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Urbana, IL.
