Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Why do you agree or disagree with Forbes rating Jacksonville as Florida’s #2 best place to live?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forbes just named Jacksonville as Florida’s second best place to live in Florida. It uses data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, unemployment and the crime rate. Tampa was ranked #1. Jacksonville beat out other popular Florida cities such as...
News4Jax.com
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville unicyclist riding nearly 2,000 miles to raise money, awareness for better infrastructure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Biking from Maine to Key West sounds taxing enough, right? Well, imagine making that nearly 2,000-mile ride on a unicycle. That’s what one man is doing to raise money and awareness for better infrastructure. On Sunday night, he’s in St. Augustine. Avery Seuter, 19,...
News4Jax.com
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
News4Jax.com
Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night. The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space. This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents playing the lottery hope to start new year as a multi-millionare
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is still a chance to start 2023 as a multi-millionaire. No one won the recent $685-million Mega Millions jackpot and now the jackpot is up an extra $100 million. If you’re feeling lucky in 2023 you have two options to test out your luck. You...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a morning fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year’s Day. “Just devastated. It’s just really tragic. It is shocking, and a very, very sad day,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the...
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX volleyball: Tough to match Zeta Washington’s career at Ponte Vedra
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Zeta Washington made her mark as a freshman and kept right on making it through her final season at Ponte Vedra. Washington, now a three-time All-News4JAX player of the year, has a career that stands apart from any other in area volleyball history. While her final year didn’t end with a championship, it was the most impressive season of her decorated career. And the other seasons weren’t too bad either.
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
News4Jax.com
DUI crash survivor who lost brother, unborn twins now pays for NYE Uber rides for others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This past year has been about emotional healing for Raquel Haralambou. The day after Christmas in 2020, Haralambou and her family were hit by a drunk driver in St. Augustine. Haralambou was seriously injured. The crash killed her brother, Jimmy, and her unborn twin girls, Jennie...
News4Jax.com
Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
News4Jax.com
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX boys golf: Ponte Vedra’s Brock Blais shines in final season for Sharks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tradition. The Ponte Vedra boys golf team has built a significant amount of it in a short period of time. It has shown no signs of slowing down, only getting stronger. Brock Blais, the All-News4JAX boys golfer of the year, has been a major piece of...
News4Jax.com
‘Tough times happen’: Middleburg Grumpy’s owner excited for reopening year after devastating fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg says the last year has been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, but he’s excited to get back to serving the community. Walk in, and the first thing you’ll now see is a charred sign (pictured...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Years Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
News4Jax.com
Former Jacksonville postal worker pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Justice. Jonisha Williams’ case was scheduled to go to trial this month, but she took a plea deal. The crime is punishable...
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
News4Jax.com
57-year-old dies after crashing into tree: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
