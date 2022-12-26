ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
ATHENS, GA
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
AUBURN, AL
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
FLORIDA STATE
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
ALABAMA STATE
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch

The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
BOULDER, CO
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
LINCOLN, NE
Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
COLUMBIA, SC
Podcast: Gator Bowl Preview

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the latest news prior to Friday’s matchup with South Carolina while delving into the likelihood of Sam Hartman joining the program and how Notre Dame should better embrace its NIL and FUND program already in place. Make Your Travel Plans With Irish Illustrated:. Travel with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history

Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
EUGENE, OR
