Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Live updates: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
Follow along with Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser as he posts commentary, analysis, video and more from the Dallas Cowboys-Tennessee Titans game. The two teams meet on Thursday Night Football in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Giants designated La Stella (neck) for assignment Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. La Stella will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to reliever Taylor Rogers, whom the Giants signed to a three-year, $33 million deal. After inking a three-year, $19.5 million contract with San Francisco in January 2021 with the expectation that he would be a productive strong-side platoon infielder, La Stella struggled to stay healthy in first two seasons in the Bay Area, appearing in just 136 of a possible 324 games. He performed as a below-average hitter on the rare occasions he was available, slashing a collective .245/.297/.380 (86 wRC+) in 437 plate appearances. Given that La Stella's defensive metrics have been trending down in recent seasons and his poor health makes him difficult to rely upon heading into his age-34 campaign, the Giants didn't see him as a fit on the 2023 roster. Assuming La Stella goes unclaimed off waivers, he could choose to elect free agency and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out
Rodgers was a limited participant Thursday. Christian Watson still out.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans
By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
