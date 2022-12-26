ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details

The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
CBS Sports

Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Giants designated La Stella (neck) for assignment Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. La Stella will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to reliever Taylor Rogers, whom the Giants signed to a three-year, $33 million deal. After inking a three-year, $19.5 million contract with San Francisco in January 2021 with the expectation that he would be a productive strong-side platoon infielder, La Stella struggled to stay healthy in first two seasons in the Bay Area, appearing in just 136 of a possible 324 games. He performed as a below-average hitter on the rare occasions he was available, slashing a collective .245/.297/.380 (86 wRC+) in 437 plate appearances. Given that La Stella's defensive metrics have been trending down in recent seasons and his poor health makes him difficult to rely upon heading into his age-34 campaign, the Giants didn't see him as a fit on the 2023 roster. Assuming La Stella goes unclaimed off waivers, he could choose to elect free agency and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting

According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win

Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment

O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR

MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday

Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins

The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal

Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans

By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game

Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy