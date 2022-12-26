Read full article on original website
Related
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Premier League defenders with the most assists
The ten defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Robert Lewandowski discusses Barcelona future & Lionel Messi 'dream'
Robert Lewandowski speaks out on his future at Barcelona and desire to play with Lionel Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 17
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 17.
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Jorginho's agent confirms talks with Chelsea over contract extension
The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed they have received a contract extension offer.
What did Brentford fans chant at Harry Kane?
Harry Kane took to the field for the first time since his penalty miss in England's World Cup quarter-final against France. But how did the Brentford fans greet him?
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea complete signing of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have announced that young striker David Datro Fofana will join the club once the January transfer window officially opens.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0