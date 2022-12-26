Effective: 2022-12-31 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west-central Colorado including Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, and the Northwest and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO