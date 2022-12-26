Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 13:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings and Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson`s Ferry and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy rain.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 7500 FT ELEVATION FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California below 7500 ft elevation, including the following areas, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Rockslides will be possible. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County and Northern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 13:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings and Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rainfall associated an incoming atmospheric river will result in increased potential for areal, small stream, and river flooding across much of northern California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson`s Ferry and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy rain.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet possible above 8,000 feet. Isolated accumulations of 5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a rise in snow levels to above 8,000 feet at times during Friday into Saturday morning.
Comments / 0