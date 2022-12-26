Read full article on original website
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
Inhabitat.com
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you
New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Covered CA Enrollment Deadline Approaching, What To Know
If you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, try health care. “It’s winter and we are dealing with three different viruses circulating,” Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman shared. “We have all been living through the COVID-19 pandemic and what it’s taught me and I think has probably taught many of us is that healthcare is important and you never know what’s around the corner.”
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
New laws affecting the California workplace go into effect in 2023
In addition to new laws impacting bicyclists, jaywalking and official holidays, a number of changes are also coming to the workplace in 2023.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: The ‘Reparations’ Scam
California is considering paying “reparations” to black Californians who are directly descended from enslaved people, which may surprise most Californians. After all, slavery was never legal in the Golden State. Governor Gavin Newsom, heedless of the fiasco he’s inviting, formed a “Reparations Task Force,” no doubt with his...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants throughout the U.S. Guy Fieri, who hosts “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” says this is the best place to eat in all of California. Known for his love of comfort food and home-style cooking, Fieri highlights the best local food spots in cities large and small accross the nation on his Food Network show. The folks at food news and recipe site, Mashed reviewed all of the eateries Fieri has visited to compile a list of his favorite places to dine in each state.
rosevilletoday.com
California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement
Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
News 8 KFMB
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
Hundreds of bills were signed into CA law - many of which will go into effect in 2023. One law will impact how much parking will be included in new housing projects.
thesungazette.com
CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024
TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
Bakersfield Now
New year comes news laws, what you need to know
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We are less than one week away from the start of the New Year, and with that comes new traffic safety and labor laws. Also known as the OmniBike law, will require cars to change lanes, when feasible, to pass a bicyclist using a traffic lane. It also allows electric bicycles to be used on most bicycle lanes but allows local government officials to prohibit them on recreation trails. The Omnibike law would also stop the enforcement of local bicycle licensing laws across the state.
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
kauainownews.com
Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach
The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
californiaglobe.com
The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban
Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
postnewsgroup.com
State Task Force Getting Closer to Identifying What Reparations Look Like
The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans will be conducting its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oakland City Hall Chambers located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza adjacent to 14th Street. The start time is 9...
orangeandbluepress.com
How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?
Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
Bakersfield Now
California flips from warm and dry to rain and snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's warm and dry Christmas holiday is giving way to periods of stormy weather through the New Year's weekend. Rain arrived in Northern California Monday afternoon, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento...
