ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia

Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote and Josh Proctor Still Deciding Whether to Return to Ohio State for Extra Year of Eligibility

Ohio State still has (at least) one more game remaining, but life-changing decisions are approaching fast for several Buckeyes at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Eleven Warriors spoke to fifth-year seniors Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote and Josh Proctor – who all have another year of eligibility to consider – about the choices on the horizon for their football futures at Ohio State’s media day in Atlanta Thursday. And while all three are focused on Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia, they each provided insights into the factors they must weigh in the decisions to come after the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami

The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Eleven Warriors

Threat Level is Back and More Paranoid Than Ever

The loss to Michigan broke me. I don't know what's real anymore. For roughly half of my entire life, it was essentially a guarantee that every November, the Ohio State Buckeyes would defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the sport of football. This was an iron-clad rule of the universe that I centered my entire metaphysical understanding of reality around. My calendar, my cardinal directions, my astrological divination, my crop rotational cycles... everything relied on Ohio State scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns against an overmatched Michigan defense on the weekend after Thanksgiving (which, thanks to back-to-back losses against the Wolverines, I will now celebrate on June 3rd, 2023).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Earn NFL Defensive Player of the Week Honors

Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward piled on to Ohio State's "Developed Here" campaign over the weekend as the former Buckeyes earned NFL Defensive Player of the Week Honors for their efforts in Week 16. A frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa was again unstoppable in Saturday's...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff

At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy