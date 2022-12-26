Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote and Josh Proctor Still Deciding Whether to Return to Ohio State for Extra Year of Eligibility
Ohio State still has (at least) one more game remaining, but life-changing decisions are approaching fast for several Buckeyes at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Eleven Warriors spoke to fifth-year seniors Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote and Josh Proctor – who all have another year of eligibility to consider – about the choices on the horizon for their football futures at Ohio State’s media day in Atlanta Thursday. And while all three are focused on Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia, they each provided insights into the factors they must weigh in the decisions to come after the season.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren a Candidate to Become Next President of the Chicago Bears
A career change could be coming soon for Kevin Warren. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big Ten commissioner has emerged as a candidate to become the next president of the Chicago Bears and is one of the final professionals in the organization's search for a leader in its front office.
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level is Back and More Paranoid Than Ever
The loss to Michigan broke me. I don't know what's real anymore. For roughly half of my entire life, it was essentially a guarantee that every November, the Ohio State Buckeyes would defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the sport of football. This was an iron-clad rule of the universe that I centered my entire metaphysical understanding of reality around. My calendar, my cardinal directions, my astrological divination, my crop rotational cycles... everything relied on Ohio State scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns against an overmatched Michigan defense on the weekend after Thanksgiving (which, thanks to back-to-back losses against the Wolverines, I will now celebrate on June 3rd, 2023).
Eleven Warriors
Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Earn NFL Defensive Player of the Week Honors
Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward piled on to Ohio State's "Developed Here" campaign over the weekend as the former Buckeyes earned NFL Defensive Player of the Week Honors for their efforts in Week 16. A frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa was again unstoppable in Saturday's...
Notable Past Recruiting Battles Between UGA and Ohio State
UGA and Ohio State find themselves frequently battling one another on the recruiting trail. Here are some recruiting battles worth taking a look back on.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Final thoughts on Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. He appeared with host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle. They spent 60 minutes discussing Ohio State’s Peach Bowl national semifinal game against Georgia, set for Saturday in Atlanta. Check...
FOX Sports
How Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia reached the College Football Playoff
At Jim Harbaugh's introductory news conference at Michigan, optimism around his alma mater ran high. One reporter relayed that the fan base was labeling him the messiah, arriving in Ann Arbor not just as a highly accomplished coach and former star player but as the only man that could return the program back to the top of the Big Ten and into the thick of the national discussion once again.
saturdaytradition.com
Will Muschamp, Georgia co-DC, highlights impact of Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. on Buckeye offense
Will Muschamp spoke at the Peach Bowl press conference on Tuesday about Ohio State. The Georgia Co-DC mentioned a few Ohio State players that came to mind. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. received shoutouts from Muschamp. Muschamp praised Johnson. Muschamp believes that Johnson has the potential to be...
