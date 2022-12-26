Ohio State still has (at least) one more game remaining, but life-changing decisions are approaching fast for several Buckeyes at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Eleven Warriors spoke to fifth-year seniors Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote and Josh Proctor – who all have another year of eligibility to consider – about the choices on the horizon for their football futures at Ohio State’s media day in Atlanta Thursday. And while all three are focused on Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia, they each provided insights into the factors they must weigh in the decisions to come after the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO