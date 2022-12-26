Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
Stay Social Tap and Table goes all out for last day in business, owner speaks about future
Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after Friday night. The decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioners 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge upholding it.
wfxg.com
Stay Social Tap & Table ends last day of business with a bang.
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG)- Stay Social Tap & Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after tonight. This decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioner's 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge who agreed. Stay Social Tap & Table held an event for each day...
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WRDW-TV
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
wfxg.com
Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta community holds meal for service members
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us spent the holidays with friends and family, but for our men and women in the military, going home for the holidays isn’t always an option. Food, fellowship, laughter, and joy filled the American Legion Post 71 as more than 90 soldiers...
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Start new year with new career; here are some local job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year approaches, job opportunities are available. Here’s a look at some upcoming local job fairs to add to your calendar. Richmond County school system is holding a job fair on Jan. 4. looking for drivers or mechanics. The job fair will be...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
WRDW-TV
Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
