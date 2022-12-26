ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Stay Social Tap & Table ends last day of business with a bang.

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG)- Stay Social Tap & Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after tonight. This decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioner's 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge who agreed. Stay Social Tap & Table held an event for each day...
WRDW-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Scott family says D.A.'s announcement was "breath of fresh air"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -THE SCOTT FAMILY IS SPEAKING OUT after a SWIM INSTRUCTOR HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DROWNING DEATH OF their 4-YEAR-OLD, ISRAEL SCOTT. THE SCOTT'S SAT DOWN WITH FOX54 TO SHARE HOW THEY ARE FEELING SIX MONTHS LATER. dORI SCOTT, ISRAEL'S MOTHER, SAYS IT’S BEEN AN AGONIZING six...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta community holds meal for service members

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us spent the holidays with friends and family, but for our men and women in the military, going home for the holidays isn’t always an option. Food, fellowship, laughter, and joy filled the American Legion Post 71 as more than 90 soldiers...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
AUGUSTA, GA

