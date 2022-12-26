ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
WPBF News 25

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that sent man to hospital during Boynton Beach vigil

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was hit by a car at a vigil held to remember Stanley Davis III Monday,a year after the teenager's death. Police say the white Chevrolet Camaro then took off, leaving the scene in Boynton Beach. Family members confirm the man who was hit is Bishop Bernard Wright, a former Boynton Beach mayoral candidate. Officials say he was severely injured.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Wildfire closes Palm Beach County natural preserve

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A wildfire was reported overnight Wednesday in the Yamato Scrub Natural Area, which is located in Palm Beach County. Officials said the nature preserve is closed while the fire is being put out, and people will...
BOCA RATON, FL

