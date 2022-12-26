Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
WPBF News 25
'We're hurting': Family of man during Boynton Beach vigil speak about his recovery, call for driver to surrender
The family of Bernard Wright, who was hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach, is calling on the driver to turn themselves in as they spoke about their loved one's recovery. Wright was attending the vigil on the one-year anniversary of the death of Stanley Davis III, a teenager who was killed in a dirt bike crash.
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
cw34.com
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
cw34.com
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live
A man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a dirt bike one year ago.
WPBF News 25
'Cars become part of the family': Long-lost 1969 Camaro returns home to South Florida family after 30-years
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nathan Miskulin and his father, Bob, have a passion for cars. In the early 1980s, Bob purchased a 1969 Camaro and over the next decade, he and Nathan took the car to shows across Florida, winning awards. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
WPBF News 25
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that sent man to hospital during Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was hit by a car at a vigil held to remember Stanley Davis III Monday,a year after the teenager's death. Police say the white Chevrolet Camaro then took off, leaving the scene in Boynton Beach. Family members confirm the man who was hit is Bishop Bernard Wright, a former Boynton Beach mayoral candidate. Officials say he was severely injured.
WSVN-TV
Toddler hospitalized after hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach; search underway for driver
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said are searching for a driver who, they said, struck a toddler in Deerfield Beach and fled the scene, sending the young victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child being struck along the 900 block of Siesta Key...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
cw34.com
One year later: Family remembers 13-year-old boy who died on dirt bike in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A year ago today, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III died after a high-speed chase involving a Boynton Beach Police Officer. Since that day, the officer involved has been fired for breaking departmental protocols and a lawsuit has been filed with the city. Davis' family is...
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Woman accused of hitting 92-year-old mother with wrench, told her to kill herself
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in jail after her mother told deputies she abused her. On Dec. 1 around 8 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to Boca Raton in reference to a domestic battery. Deputies met with the 92-year-old victim who...
WPBF News 25
Wildfire closes Palm Beach County natural preserve
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. A wildfire was reported overnight Wednesday in the Yamato Scrub Natural Area, which is located in Palm Beach County. Officials said the nature preserve is closed while the fire is being put out, and people will...
