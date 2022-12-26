COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still looking for foster homes for 25 dogs the shelter unexpectedly took in late last week. Ten of the dogs are doodle mixes rescued from Ohio and 15 are Rottweilers from a home in West Edmeston. According to the SQSPCA, the Rottweilers were outside and did not have proper shelter for the cold temperatures.

