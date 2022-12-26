ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ithaca.com

New York State Announces New Guidance for COVID-19 Booster Doses

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recently announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age. The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants, and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible.
96.9 WOUR

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul

Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
walkablewilliamsville.com

National Grid reimbursement for customers experiencing loss of power for 72 hours or more and food or medicine spoilage

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (December 28, 2022) – To access the relevant PDFs click here and here. National Grid customers in Western New York that experienced a loss of power for 72 hours or greater during the recent blizzard may be eligible to receive reimbursement for spoiled food and medicine under New York State PSL 73. It is important to note that customers have 14 days to file their claim. National Grid has proactively emailed our customers (see attached) to inform them of this program, but we are reaching out to you to make sure you have all of the information necessary to inform your constituents of this opportunity.
hivplusmag.com

New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
NEW YORK STATE
laborpress.org

Nursing Home Staffing Minimums In NY to Be Enforced

A 2021 New York State law establishing staffing minimums in nursing homes will soon begin to be enforced. Approximately 75% of the state’s 600 nursing homes have violated the standards. The homes must hire more workers, which many nursing home operators say they have been unable to do, or reduce the number of their residents. Anneda Brown, an 1199 SEIU member and certified nurse’s aide, said understaffed facilities harm residents’ care, and disputed the claim by operators that they can’t afford to hire more workers.
ncsha.org

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.

