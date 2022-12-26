WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (December 28, 2022) – To access the relevant PDFs click here and here. National Grid customers in Western New York that experienced a loss of power for 72 hours or greater during the recent blizzard may be eligible to receive reimbursement for spoiled food and medicine under New York State PSL 73. It is important to note that customers have 14 days to file their claim. National Grid has proactively emailed our customers (see attached) to inform them of this program, but we are reaching out to you to make sure you have all of the information necessary to inform your constituents of this opportunity.

