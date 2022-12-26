Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Judge rules SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunningham’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023
In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023. From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide...
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
25newsnow.com
Illinois minimum wage increases in new year
(1470 WMBD) - A pay raise is coming for Illinois’ minimum wage workers on Sunday as the new year begins. Those workers will be making $13/hour in the new year. It’s a dollar increase from the current $12/hour. The increases are part of legislation signed in 2019 that...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
CHICAGO – Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
Illinois Year In Review: Pritzker continued COVID-19 disaster all of 2022
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s most recent COVID-19 disaster proclamation continues through Jan. 8. He maintains the measure is needed to capture federal dollars. Since March 2020, Pritzker has issued 33 months worth of COVID-19 disaster proclamations that included dozens of executive orders. In February, Pritzker’s...
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
KWQC
2023 brings about 190 new laws in Illinois
Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast. U.S. Congressman Burchett sends letter to TVA asking for answers after blackouts. East Tennesseans are still waiting for answers after the Tennessee Valley Authority had to implement rolling blackouts over the Christmas weekend. Wednesday morning news update. Updated: 21 minutes ago. In this...
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
wmay.com
Judge Rules Law Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional
A judge has ruled that portions of the state law that would end cash bail in Illinois on New Year’s Day are unconstitutional. Unless a higher court intervenes, the ruling means the Pretrial Fairness Act will not take effect Sunday in the counties that challenged it, including Sangamon. The judge agreed with the arguments made by dozens of prosecutors that the new law takes away the discretion of judges and violates the rights of crime victims.
Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers
If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $700 Income, Property Tax Rebates Received In Illinois This Year
Up to $700 tax rebates were received by residents from Illinois since September. The tax rebates include those for individual income tax and property tax, says KHQA. On September 12, the first round of tax rebates was issued to residents across the state of Illinois. Due to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, the state has approved of the one-time payments to be issued to the residents. The one-time payments include two different tax rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax. The deadline for submission of the required paperwork to qualify was announced last October 17. Tax rebates will be received only by those who have filed their 2021 state taxes through the IL-1040 form.
wdbr.com
More Illinoisans can log on
You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Illinois Purge Law Goes Into Effect January 1st
In just a few days the state of Illinois will have a law they passed earlier in 2022 come to life. The new "Purge" law, better known as a no cash bail law, will lower the detention rate of Illinois jails and could put violent, dangerous, and other offenders back onto the streets.
Judge to determine what happens next with no cash bail
(The Center Square) – A controversial law ending cash bail Jan. 1 dominated Illinois' political debate in 2022. But implementation awaits a decision from a Kankakee County judge in a lawsuit brought by more than 60 state's attorneys from across Illinois. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January
As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
Comments / 0