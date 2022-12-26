ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie, PA

What to do if your pipes are frozen due to weekend winter storm

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33m5qb_0jv0GJJ700

What to do if your pipes are frozen due to weekend winter storm 01:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While many take the day after Christmas to rest, others are back to work and extremely busy, like David Wahl.

He owns Wahl Family Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Carnegie.

"With these extreme temperatures, we've been fielding service calls for not only no heat, but frozen pipes as well," said Wahl.

Wahl said they're receiving more calls for help this year, compared to this time last year.

"The longer you stand outside, the colder you get," said Wahl.

"Well, the longer it's less than 20 degrees outside, the colder your house gets, and that cold seeps into the water lines whenever it's cold that long and that's when we see pipes start to freeze."

Wahl encourages homeowners to be proactive to avoid a potential mess.

"The best thing is to try to keep the house warm," said Wahl. "So, if it's getting this cold out, try turning the temperature a little bit, so the house can maintain temperature. Open the cabinets -- your kitchen cabinets where your sink is, your vanity cabinets in the bathroom."

"Let warm air get to those pipes that could potentially freeze, and then also what we recommend is letting your faucets drip a bit. It doesn't have to be a crazy long stream."

But for some people, it's too late. Wahl said it's important to follow these steps to thaw:

"It's not that the damage is done at that point, more damage can continue to happen. You want to open up all the taps and give that freezing water somewhere to expand. Shut the water off coming into the house and then try and get things as warm as possible, so you prevent the rest of the pipes from freezing."

Wahl warns to avoid using open flames like a blow torch. Instead, use a blow-dryer, or space heater and monitor it. Then, call a heating or plumbing company if you need some assistance. Wahl also mentioned he's receiving calls about the lack of heat in homes.

He said people set their thermostat to a certain degree, but it doesn't reach the desired warmth. That's because there is just not enough natural gas to meet the current demand. He said the best you can do is sit tight and weather the storm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures back into the 50's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures are getting back to the 50's today! Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:02 PMFIRST ALERT: NoneAWARE: Snow will melt today - Code Orange for Liberty/Clairton area.A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds have led to an Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty/Clairton area. Any young children, elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. People in those areas should reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over long holiday weekend, dozens of families lose homes in fires

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the long holiday weekend, dozens of families lost their homes, and even their loved ones, in a historic rise of fires across Pennsylvania. Officials responded and want to make sure you're prepared for the worst.Three homes in the Pittsburgh area went through tragedies as fires destroyed their homes and killed some of the residents inside. One of two on Christmas Eve took place in Derry Township, where an elderly woman died, and Fayette County lost an 11-year-old boy in a fire on Tuesday."Christmas is for joy, not for something like this," Bradenville Fire Chief Mark...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to level out into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and stayed warm!Alert: None.Aware: Temps are still cold, in single digits overnight with a wind chill near zero tonight and through tomorrow. Our high temperature of only 13 degrees today puts Pittsburgh in the fourth spot on the list of top all-time coldest Christmas high temperatures. We also set a record Saturday for the coldest Christmas Eve high temperature on record with 12 degrees. The previous coldest high on Christmas Eve was 13 degrees back in 1983.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople residents worry about road conditions

After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle fire at the Knights Inn in Greensburg

SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Firefighters battled a fire in Greensburg at the Knights Inn on Thursday.Fire crews from around the area descended on the inn on South Main Street after the first calls of trouble came in around 11:15 p.m. A center unit in the building is what reportedly caught fire. The fire destroyed the center unit and damaged many others. "I basically woke up to glass breaking and a woman screaming about animals," said Kevin Shouse, who escaped the fire.Shouse was staying in a room a few doors down from where the fire began."I tried to grab as much property as I could," Shouse said. "The fire department was here so quickly, I couldn't grab the majority of my stuff."Thursday's blaze was the second fire at the Knights Inn in the last few weeks. South Greensburg Fire Chief Matt White said lessons learned from the first fire helped them Thursday.The fire marshall is investigating. The one was hurt in the blaze. 
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday for parts of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Thursday. The DEP said the alert includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.There is also an alert Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. "A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday," a Wednesday release from the DEP said. On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights

This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff

A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Travelers vow to never fly Southwest Airlines again after massive cancellations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport are frustrated after a wave of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations.It does not take long to find stranded Southwest Airlines passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport."It's been a nightmare," said Daniel Ramos of Arizona on Tuesday.Daniel and Michelle Ramos vacationed in New York City and their flight home got canceled. They found a flight in Pittsburgh, got a rental car, and then another cancelation. They are stuck in Pittsburgh until New Year's Eve."We can't get on a flight until Saturday morning, for a whopping $3,300 because we have to fly first class," Daniel Ramos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Third day of travel frustrations at Pittsburgh International

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The travel nightmare continues at Pittsburgh International Airport as many Southwest Airlines flights are canceled for the third day in a row.On Wednesday, travelers at Pittsburgh International who are affected by the flight fiasco are either stranded at the airport or staying at hotels as they scramble to figure out how they will get home."I was supposed to fly out on Monday evening but that was canceled. I was able to re-book for Tuesday then that was canceled. There weren't any more flights until Saturday," said Cassie Bass.Bass is trying to get home to Chicago after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy