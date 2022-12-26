ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.

State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer.

Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"

However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said.

After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.

Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.

