Minnesota State

Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17

The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17

Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls

As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Sleepers: Brock Purdy, Justin Jackson, Romeo Doubs among potential breakouts

As we approach championship week, finding a gem off your bench or waiver wire is the dream of every fantasy football owner. One sensational fantasy showing from a newly appointed starter could give you bragging rights for the next several months. Our Week 17 fantasy sleeper picks, including Justin Jackson, Romeo Doubs, and Brock Purdy, aims to do exactly that, as all three players could turn out to be league-winning starts.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 17: Zack Moss, Romeo Doubs, Justin Jackson among top free-agent pickups

The consensus top Week 17 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds might not be the best pickups for your team this week. Sure, you might want to grab Zack Moss, Tyler Allgeier, Royce Freeman, Hassan Haskins, or Justin Jackson just to keep them away from your opponent, but as you prepare your lineup for fantasy football championships, it's more important to secure the best possible starters. That means potential streamers like Romeo Doubs and Gardner Minshew, who would normally be reserved for free agency after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues, could suddenly command waiver priority.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach

The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Busts: Najee Harris, Tyler Lockett, Tyler Higbee among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

To win your fantasy football championship, you can ill afford to have any underwhelming starters in your lineup. With all 32 teams in action and most skill position groups relatively healthy, a large player pool can make your start 'em, sit 'em decisions even tougher. Our Week 17 fantasy busts list is here to help, pointing out potential landmines like Najee Harris, Tyler Lockett, and Tyler Higbee who could undermine your chances of winning it all.

