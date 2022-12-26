ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Amazon begins drone deliveries in 2 U.S. cities

By Megan Camponovo, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fitco_0jv0GD0l00

( KTXL ) — Amazon has officially begun making shipment deliveries with drones to customers in both Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas, the company confirmed to Nexstar’s KTXL on Friday.

The service in Lockeford was first announced in June 2022 and six months later has officially started.

“Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time,” Natalie Banke, Amazon Air spokesperson said.

Amazon calls its drone delivery Prime Air and has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and local officials in both Lockeford and College Station to begin the service.

How to tip Amazon delivery drivers this season.

According to the company, after a customer has been “onboarded” and orders a package, a drone will fly to the customer’s backyard and descend enough to drop off the package, then fly away. In a blog post earlier this year, Amazon representatives said the goal is to deliver packages under 5 pounds in less than 60 minutes.

Last month, the company showed off plans for a new wave of drones expected to deliver packages beginning sometime in 2024.

The company will inform customers when drone delivery is available in their area.

To launch the program, Amazon got FAA safety certification to operate in Lockeford, about 50 miles south of Sacramento, and College Station – home to the main campus of Texas A&M University – near Houston.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Good News Network

5 U.S. States Are Repaving Roads With Unrecyclable Plastic Waste–And Results Are Impressive

Headache-inducing plastic waste such as printer cartridges and plastic bags are being turned into aggregate material for asphalt road mixtures around the country. Plastic roads have built up a head of scientific steam recently, with scientists and regulators seeing roads as a decent place to reutilize plastic that is difficult to recycle in a cost-effective manner.
MISSOURI STATE
KBTX.com

Post Oak Mall remains busy during post-Christmas shopping, refund fees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Post-Christmas deals are expected to bring many people out this week. Although this year, many retailers are leaving shoppers with a return fee dilemma. Retail experts at the National Retail Federation found 70 % of consumers will shop with an intention to take advantage of after-holiday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
KBTX.com

Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Christmas Weekend Arrests

Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION

Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
The Hill

The Hill

832K+
Followers
92K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy