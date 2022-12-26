ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Samsung recalls over 600K washing machines after injury, fire complaints

By Olivia Perreault, Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7DLt_0jv0GC8200

( WTNH ) — Samsung is recalling about 663,500 top-load washing machine units due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

There have been 51 reports of washer incidents that involved smoking, melting, overheating or fires, according to Samsung, 10 of which caused property damage. Three customers reported smoke inhalation injuries.

Samsung says an issue within the control panel of the affected models could cause overheating or melting. Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled machines are advised to download Samsung’s over-the-air software update to remedy the problem.

Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?

If your affected machine doesn’t connect to the internet, you’re advised to stop using the washer immediately.

See how to check if your washer’s software has been updated here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UicpO_0jv0GC8200
(Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall involves several Samsung top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors.

The washers in question were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide from June 2021 through December 2022.

Find the model and serial numbers on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. Another label can also be found on the rear end of the washer.

Customers can contact Samsung online or by phone at (833) 916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Samsung top-load washing machines pose fire hazard

Samsung is recalling more than 600,000 of its top-loading washing machines because of a risk of short-circuiting and overheating that can lead to a fire. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Samsung was recalling several of its top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne and ivory colors and include multiple model series: WA49B, WA50B, WA52A and WA55A.
ESPN Sioux Falls

More Than 600,000 Washing Machines Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

More than 50 reports of washing machines smoking, melting, overheating, or catching on fire have prompted a massive recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says six models of Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines are being recalled due to a fire hazard. More than 663,000 of the washers were sold at Best...
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Popculture

Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
WXYZ

Detergent recalled for potentially containing bacteria

Laundry detergent sold on Amazon.com and various retailers is being recalled for containing bacteria that could cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment.”. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in...
The Hill

The Hill

832K+
Followers
92K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy