Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Amber Trent, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rORg_0jv0GBFJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or [older] people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

People with a salmonella infection could have “fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the FDA said.

The recalled items were sold in Wegmans stores in North Carolina, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland, officials said.

The recalled items are:

  • Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens 1.75 oz with UPC 77890-25036  and use by dates of 12/17/22 and 12/24/22
  • Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves 5 oz with UPC 77890-52377 and a use by date of 12/20/22
  • Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass 1 EA with UPC 77890-50938 and that have been sold since 10/25/22

Wegmans said the products are being recalled because “some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier.”

Officials said currently there have been no reports of illnesses related to this recall.

If you have any of the recalled items, do not use them. You can return them to a Wegmans for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663.

