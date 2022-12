Keanu Reeves, 58, channeled his inner Neo from The Matrix on Dec. 29, while out and about in New York City. The Hollywood hunk rocked an all-black outfit that featured black jeans, a faded zip-up hoodie, and a velvet sports coat. Keanu accessorized his ensemble with a black beanie, a scarf, and brown all-weather boots for the chilly winter stroll. In addition, the 58-year-old sported quite a bit of scruff and shaggy long tresses that could be seen coming out of his beanie.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO