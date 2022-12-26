Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in Bronx
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
cityandstateny.com
Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts
Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
queenseagle.com
Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race
The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
queensjewishlink.com
Mayor Adams And NYPD Brass Visit Shevach In Unprecedented Address To Queens Jewish Community Leadership
Last week, readers of the Queens Jewish Link read of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ visit to Shevach High School in Kew Gardens Hills as arranged by area Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal. The uniqueness of this event on the first day of Chanukah warrants an in-depth look at the attendees and their remarks.
cityandstateny.com
New York City government lifts residency requirements for some lawyer positions amid shortage
Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions. City Hall confirmed to City & State that several civil service titles for lawyers –...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams sees self as ‘B+’ mayor after first year in office
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams sees his first year in office as a positive experience with room for improvement, multiple outlets have reported after year-end interviews. The Daily News reported last week that hizzoner gave himself a “B+” grade during an interview with the paper’s editorial board.
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
Hope jailing serial NYC shoplifter is a new start for Manhattan DA Bragg
Hey, look, everybody. Alvin Bragg is doing his job! Maybe Mr. District Attorney isn’t beyond embarrassment after all. Well, sort of doing his job. After Bragg’s office finally requested bail be set for a notorious serial shoplifter, a Manhattan judge did so — and one-man crime wave Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, took a trip to Rikers Island. Hard-pressed Manhattan retailers can be forgiven a smile, but there’s scant evidence that Ocasio’s long overdue detention reflects new prosecutorial policy. More likely it’s that Ocasio, who has done hard time for rape and robbery, was just a felon too far for Bragg. The ex-con has been...
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earmarks $9 million for mental health outreach
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends a National Action Network event in September. His office is setting aside $9 million for mental health outreach programs. Some of the funding aims to help people in the criminal justice system connect with resources, reduce the chance of recidivism and to give people care before they ever risk arrest. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
fox5ny.com
NY attorney general warns of price gouging of these children's medications
NEW YORK - New York Attorney General Letitia James invited the state’s residents to report any price gouging by stores facing shortages of painkillers and fever reducers for children. The attorney general issued a consumer alert amid a surge of cases of the coronavirus, RSV and the flu, urging...
She Says Doctors Ignored Her Concerns About Her Pregnancy. For Many Black Women, It’s a Familiar Story.
Black women in America are more than twice as likely as white women to have a stillbirth. Getting physicians to take their concerns seriously is one reason for this disparity, they say: “If you’re a Black woman, you get dismissed.”
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Bronx family says they've had no hot water at NYCHA apartment for 18 months
George, a resident of the NYCHA complex at 1372 Washington Ave., says it takes his family of four small children four hours to shower since they don’t have access to running hot water.
laborpress.org
Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage
An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
