South Dakota State

New York Post

Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance

She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'

Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
CBS Chicago

Mother arrested after Indiana police claim her kids were left alone without heat

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana said they found two young children alone inside an apartment without heat for several hours while their mother was at work, but there are conflicting stories about exactly what happened.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to speak with people who were there to get the story.Late Monday afternoon, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in the 1200 block of West 52nd Drive in Merrillville for a report of two children left alone in an apartment, according to a news release.Officers arrived to...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Minnesota

Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, but her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol instead of antibiotics.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been...

