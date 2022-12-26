Read full article on original website
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
The labor nurse who posted an emotional video on TikTok told Newsweek: "I make sure the parents know it matters to me, that I care."
Teen Dies After Doctors Misdiagnose Tampon Infection
A 13-year-old girl from England died from Toxic Shock Syndrome earlier this year when doctors misdiagnosed her condition.
Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance
She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, then spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash
The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
That’s the spirit! While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head. Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.” In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
From 'everything working out' in life to doctors giving her just hours to live after teen already wanted by police allegedly hit her in the head with a concrete block: How life changed in an instant for pregnant mum
A mum had just bought a new home and was preparing for the birth of her second child when she was suddenly struck in the head with a concrete brick - and now has just hours to live. The family of Diane Miller, 30, has been told she and her...
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Mother arrested after Indiana police claim her kids were left alone without heat
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Lake County, Indiana said they found two young children alone inside an apartment without heat for several hours while their mother was at work, but there are conflicting stories about exactly what happened.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to speak with people who were there to get the story.Late Monday afternoon, officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartment complex in the 1200 block of West 52nd Drive in Merrillville for a report of two children left alone in an apartment, according to a news release.Officers arrived to...
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, but her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol instead of antibiotics.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been...
