FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county.
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
South Fork Utility District advising customers to boil and conserve water
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Water tanks went dry for the South Fork Utility District, leading the utility to caution customers when it comes to using water. South Fork says due to power interruptions and frigid temperatures that caused multiple customer line breaks; the utility's tanks have drained below the critical level.
Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
Boil water notice issued for Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers. According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the […]
UPDATE: Water restored to some businesses in Jonesborough
(WCYB) — Water service has been restored to some businesses in downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee. According to officials with the Jonesborough Utility System, five leaks were detected and repaired Tuesday night in the downtown area, including one in front of the historic courthouse. The water level is rising in the...
Water restoration progresses in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Utility Department has been working day and night to restore water in the area. Now, around 1,000 customers have their water back on. It’s been a huge inconvenience to not have water.”. Crews have been working around the clock to restore...
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it. The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels. “Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the […]
Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.
UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service. 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000...
