SARASOTA (WSNN) - 99 is just a number for one local Sarasota resident. Shirley Goodman, aka 'The Dancing Nana,' is not letting her age stop her from moving. "If you see me at home, you would say, 'she looks 100 years old,'" Shirley Goodman said. "But when the music goes on, and my tap shoes are on it’s like snap, I’m on a different planet."

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO