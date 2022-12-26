Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Related
snntv.com
Pineapple drop returns to Sarasota on NYE
SARASOTA - The Annual Pineapple Drop returns to Downtown Sarasota this NYE. “This weekend, if you’re not in downtown Sarasota, you’re just not having any fun," said Downtown Merchants Association, Ron Soto. The annual pineapple drop block party returns to Sarasota this Saturday at the intersection of Lemon...
snntv.com
Cocktail party to raise money for Venice Challenger League
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 28, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
snntv.com
Southwest slashed thousands of more flights Wednesday
Southwest slashed thousands of more flights Wednesday. The airline announced it will only fly a third of its normal schedule the next couple of days to allow crews to get back to where they need to be. While their planes sit idle, travelers are forced to make a plan B.
snntv.com
Sailor Circus back under the big top this week
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - Sailor Circus will present its popular annual holiday show this week, titled "Sailor Circus Holiday Special." Students from the ages of 8-18 will show off their daring-do as they perform acrobatics, aerials, contortion, high wire artistry, and perform on the trampoline and flying trapeze.
snntv.com
Record breaking number of animals adopted in Sarasota County
Thousands of Suncoast families chose to adopt, not shop, this year. The Humane Society of Sarasota County is having a record breaking year. They are only 10 adoptions away from saving 2,700 tail-wagging lives in 2022. “It was an ambitious goal that we set back in January so the fact...
snntv.com
99-year-old 'Dancing Nana' tapping her way to 100
SARASOTA (WSNN) - 99 is just a number for one local Sarasota resident. Shirley Goodman, aka 'The Dancing Nana,' is not letting her age stop her from moving. "If you see me at home, you would say, 'she looks 100 years old,'" Shirley Goodman said. "But when the music goes on, and my tap shoes are on it’s like snap, I’m on a different planet."
snntv.com
Residents say new roundabout comes with more traffic issues
SARASOTA - The roundabout on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue opened five days ago and residents are already seeing issues. “It’s well marked but it’s confusing," said Part-time Sarasota resident, Jim Nelson. After more than a year of construction, the Roundabout on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue finally...
snntv.com
Crash in Venice causes serious injuries to 3 people.
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - A five-vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2:30 at Laurel and Pinebrook roads in Venice. Three of the four people involved in that wreck were taken as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash happened adjacent to SMH's Venice campus.
snntv.com
A Helping Hand: Baby Eliza's heart fight
MANATEE COUNTY - A joyous pregnancy for this Manatee County school teacher and fire inspector quickly turned into every parent’s worst nightmare the day of November 25. For Jessica and Jonathan Carter, hearing baby Eliza’s diagnosis crumbled their world. Doctors determined Eliza had a very rare heart defect and diagnosed her with tricuspid atresia, hypoplastic right heart syndrome and d-transposition of the great arteries. Meaning over the next three years of her tiny life, she will need multiple heart surgeries.
Comments / 0