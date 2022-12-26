It was neither about the forward who left Manchester United nor the one who never joined. They required neither the released Cristiano Ronaldo nor Cody Gakpo, the prospective replacement who is instead bound for Liverpool, as instead two of the constants of a turbulent few years at Old Trafford sufficed. A swift double by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial saw off Nottingham Forest, with the aid of a late strike from Fred. Two goals in four minutes put United on fourth-place Tottenham’s coattails, and with a game in hand.A season that began farcically could end happily. Rashford’s revival has been...

