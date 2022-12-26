Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Perris
A 21-year-old Hemet woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Perris, the third suspect arrested in the case. The booking charges for Kassandra Lepe were not available. Miguel Villegas, 30, and Andrik Avalos-Villasenor, 20, both of Hemet, were arrested Sunday afternoon on...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding man is shot and killed by officers in San Bernardino
A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by San Bernardino Police Department officers during an incident on Dec. 28, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release. The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of East 4th Street. This is the account provided by police:
Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say
San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Two Shootings in Palm Springs in Early Morning
A pair of shootings in Palm Springs occurred less than a mile apart early Thursday morning. Dispatchers received reports around 2 a.m. of gunshots fired near North Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said that a man and woman were driving north...
Fontana Herald News
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder
A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
sgvcitywatch.com
Two Arrested After Surrendering at End of Montebello Chase Dec. 26
CITRUS - Two men fled into a home Monday once they reached a dead end at the termination of a pursuit, but both surrendered after an hours-long barricade. The driver of a black Kia Sorrento is a known gang member with a felony weapons warrant. Officers attempted to pull him over in Montebello, but he refused and led officers on a chase on surface streets, freeways and ended with a crash into the home near Azusa, according to Michael Chee, director of public affairs and information technology with Montebello.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley attempted kidnapping ends with arrest of suspect in Brehm Park
A Yucca Valley man wanted for suspicion of attempted kidnapping was located in Brehm Park on Monday (December 26). At around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded an incident in the 56700 block of Little League Drive. Deputies report that a man and woman were having an argument in their...
Body cam video shows deadly shooting of armed suspect by Riverside County deputy
Authorities have released body cam video of the deadly shooting of an armed suspect by a Riverside County deputy. The person killed during the shooting was identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m., deputies spotted Wallis riding a bicycle on the wrong side […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is injured, and is later arrested, after being involved in three-vehicle collision in Fontana
A man suffered injuries, and was later arrested, after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Fontana on Dec. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 6:53 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding the collision in which one car was reported to be overturned at Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Fontana Herald News
Multiple firearms are seized at location in Fontana by Sheriff's Department
Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said. Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
mynewsla.com
Reputed Gang Member Charged as Accessory in 2020 Killing Pleads Guilty
A 21-year-old reputed gang member who helped a fellow gang member elude capture after the man allegedly gunned down a Cathedral City resident in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. Joel Sanchez of Cathedral City pleaded guilty to felony charges of being an accessory...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
2urbangirls.com
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
mynewsla.com
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
mynewsla.com
Man in Long Beach Stabbed; Expected to Survive Injuries
A man in Long Beach suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper body when he was stabbed from behind by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, authorities said Thursday. Officers dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue located the man suffering from a...
