The omnibus flies commercial. As thousands of travelers remained stranded at airports across the country amid a chaotic few days for the airline industry, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill scored a ticket to St. Croix for President Biden to affix his signature at the tropical villa where he’ll ring in the new year. The White House told NBC News on Thursday that the more than 4,000-page bill was delivered to the 80-year-old president by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. It’s unclear if the mammoth piece of legislation was checked or flew carry-on. “Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill,...

22 MINUTES AGO