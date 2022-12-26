ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Biden signs $1.7T spending bill after it’s flown 1,500 miles to St. Croix

The omnibus flies commercial.  As thousands of travelers remained stranded at airports across the country amid a chaotic few days for the airline industry, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill scored a ticket to St. Croix for President Biden to affix his signature at the tropical villa where he’ll ring in the new year.  The White House told NBC News on Thursday that the more than 4,000-page bill was delivered to the 80-year-old president by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. It’s unclear if the mammoth piece of legislation was checked or flew carry-on. “Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill,...
KSLTV

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the...
WASHINGTON STATE

