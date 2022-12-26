ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted

What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
Ursula actress inspiring Utah’s Pacific Islander community

SANDY, Utah — “The Little Mermaid” production is making a splash at the Hale Centre Theatre. A show favorite is Ursula, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua caught up with the Pacific Islander actress who portrays the villain and is inspiring her community. Luseane Pasa, who goes...
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox

It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
Dog reunited with its owner after getting lost during hike

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A dog named Nala is back with her owner after she became lost during a hike and spent the night on a mountain in Weber County. According to a Facebook post from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Nala became separated from her owner while hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve.
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot

ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
