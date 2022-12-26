Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
davisjournal.com
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted
What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
KSLTV
From paralysis to paragliding: A Springville man’s motivational journey
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Life is made up of individual moments: moments spent with family, moments doing what we love, and some moments change the trajectory of our lives. For Cory Nilsson, that moment was Aug. 30, 2017. Cory, an active cyclist, thought it was the perfect day for a ride up the canyon.
Salt Lake City community gives everyone a home on Christmas
Dozens of volunteers dedicated their Christmas to feeding those experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Utah mom helps others get access to children’s medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like children’s Tylenol or Ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. “I know a lot of...
KSLTV
Ursula actress inspiring Utah’s Pacific Islander community
SANDY, Utah — “The Little Mermaid” production is making a splash at the Hale Centre Theatre. A show favorite is Ursula, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua caught up with the Pacific Islander actress who portrays the villain and is inspiring her community. Luseane Pasa, who goes...
Murray family talks after being displaced by Christmas Day fire
What started out as a normal Christmas afternoon for James Gennock changed drastically in just a matter of minutes.
KUTV
What is there to do on New Year's Eve in Utah? Here's your event guide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you're stumped on what to do on the last day of 2022, let us help you out. We're gathering details on the big events happening across the state, and we'll continue updating this list as we get more information. Salt Lake County. Salt...
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
KSLTV
Dog reunited with its owner after getting lost during hike
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A dog named Nala is back with her owner after she became lost during a hike and spent the night on a mountain in Weber County. According to a Facebook post from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Nala became separated from her owner while hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
cityweekly.net
A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News
Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Local restauranteurs open third location in SLC’s Post District
SALT LAKE CITY — Brooks and David Kirchheimer, who formed Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE), unveil their third location, Urban Hill, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. The 7,200-square-foot […]
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
‘An absolute nightmare:’ Southwest flyers left stranded for days in Salt Lake City over Christmas
A day after Christmas, Salt Lake City International Airport remains as chaotic and crowded as ever, overflowing with beleaguered and irate travelers.
