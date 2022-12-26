ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek alleged burglar

The Albany Police Department needs help to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 55-year-old James Aaron Davis is wanted for burglary in the first degree. Davis stands five feet tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds. Police say his last known address is the 1700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drugs at Valdosta traffic stop following brief foot chase

Two are behind bars after drugs were found at a Valdosta traffic stop. On December 26, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Valdosta officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as 38-year-old William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

wfxl.com

wfxl.com

3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident

Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

