valdostatoday.com
Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary
VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
wfxl.com
Police: 2 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for separate December Valdosta shootings
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department need assistance from the community in locating two men who are currently wanted for their involvement in two separate shooting incidents. 21-year-old Kelvin Spivey is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on December 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill...
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
wfxl.com
Albany police seek alleged burglar
The Albany Police Department needs help to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 55-year-old James Aaron Davis is wanted for burglary in the first degree. Davis stands five feet tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds. Police say his last known address is the 1700 block of...
wfxl.com
Two arrested for drugs at Valdosta traffic stop following brief foot chase
Two are behind bars after drugs were found at a Valdosta traffic stop. On December 26, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Valdosta officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as 38-year-old William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for dui, drugs after found asleep in vehicle stopped in intersection
A man is behind bars after falling asleep in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection in Valdosta. On December 25, at approximately 6:00 a.m., a Valdosta officer was patrolling the area of the 900 block of East Brookwood Place, when he observed a pickup truck stopped in an intersection not moving.
wfxl.com
House, vehicle damaged after firearm discharged on Gardner Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a vehicle and home were shot at on Wednesday morning. Police arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Gardner Avenue in reference to discharging firearms just before 12:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with a handful of people who say they heard between...
wfxl.com
Two young adults arrested after bullet shoots through wall
VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Two young adults were arrested after a gunshot was heard inside a room on December 23, 2022. Valdosta police officers reported they responded to Garden Villas after a person called emergency dispatch to report hearing a gunshot inside a room. Officers said the witness reported they were...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta
A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
TPD investigating Christmas attempted robbery, shooting
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with shooting that took place Christmas morning in the area of De Saix Boulevard.
wfxl.com
3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident
Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
WCTV
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
TPD investigating Christmas Eve stabbing
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Christmas Eve night on Rosewell Drive.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
TPD investigating homicide at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
WALB 10
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
