Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of a Massive Winter Storm This Week

The Midwest is about to get walloped by a massive winter storm, also known as a "bomb cyclone," just in time to ruin your holiday travel plans. Womp, womp. With the National Weather Service warning Americans about the blizzard potential in the Chicago area—as well as rough conditions in other parts of the country—airlines are taking action.
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"

Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...

