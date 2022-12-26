Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Why Southwest Airlines canceled so many flights during the busiest holiday travel week of the year
Southwest Airlines travelers faced a brutal capstone to their Christmas weekend, as the Dallas-based carrier canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday — approximately 2,900 of them, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Another 63% had been canceled by Tuesday, the site said. While most other U.S....
Thrillist
Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of a Massive Winter Storm This Week
The Midwest is about to get walloped by a massive winter storm, also known as a "bomb cyclone," just in time to ruin your holiday travel plans. Womp, womp. With the National Weather Service warning Americans about the blizzard potential in the Chicago area—as well as rough conditions in other parts of the country—airlines are taking action.
NECN
Southwest Passengers Stranded at Boston Logan as Airline Cancels More Than 60% of Flights
A ferocious winter storm has led to holiday travel nightmares for thousands of travelers across the United States. Some 3,410 domestic and international flights were canceled Monday as of about 3 p.m., according to the tracking site FlightAware. The site said Southwest Airlines had 2,497 cancellations -- about 60% of...
CNBC
Southwest warns of more flight cancellations while disruptions ease at other airlines
Flight cancellations eased, but Southwest’s meltdown continued at the end of the holiday weekend. On Monday, Southwest had cut 70% of its schedule and said it plans to fly about only a third of its schedule "for the next several days." The Transportation Department said it was concerned by...
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
