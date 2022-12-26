Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...

1 DAY AGO