mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a strip mall in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Shot in South Los Angeles
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began, Im...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. One...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts At Street Takeover In South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Southwest Airlines Says Normal Operations Will Return Friday
Southwest Airlines Thursday issued an apology for nationwide flight cancellations that snarled holiday travel at Southern California airports and promised normal operations would return with “minimal disruptions” Friday. Southwest officials said the airline is currently operating roughly one third of its schedule. More than 2,500 flights have been...
mynewsla.com
Driver of Pickup Shot in Del Rey
A motorist was wounded early Tuesday morning during a car-to-car shooting in the Del Rey area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. at Centinela and Louise avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. The man called 911 to report the shooting and said...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought For Hit-and-Run Crash in Echo Park
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Echo Park on foot. The driver of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a 1998 Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue about 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The occupants in the Toyota truck suffered minor injuries.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Four-Story Apartment Building Under Construction in Westlake Area
Fire Thursday damaged a four-story apartment building under construction in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Firefighters dispatched at 10:26 a.m. to 2121 James M. Wood Blvd. had the blaze out within 26 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The unit of the third floor was...
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Diabetes Missing in Palmdale
A 53-year-old man who is diagnosed with diabetes and high-blood pressure was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Palmdale. Jose Nicolas Perez was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of Scott Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 1...
mynewsla.com
Man in Long Beach Stabbed; Expected to Survive Injuries
A man in Long Beach suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper body when he was stabbed from behind by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, authorities said Thursday. Officers dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue located the man suffering from a...
mynewsla.com
NoHo Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another in Critical Condition
One person was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue where three friends were standing when a man approached them and began shooting, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed During Argument in South Los Angeles
A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim was arguing with...
mynewsla.com
Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights nationally, including many from...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
mynewsla.com
Missing Teen Last Seen in Lancaster Reported Missing
A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday. Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair...
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Seeks Reappointment for Second Term
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue to leading the department. Moore, a 40-year...
mynewsla.com
Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights From Southern California
The weather outside is frightful across most of the country and Southwest Airlines is handing out lumps of coal disguised as canceled flights at airports throughout Southern California Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights, all departing flights from Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through...
mynewsla.com
LA Man Killed in Crash Involving Car, Big Rig in Vernon
A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The crash was reported shortly...
