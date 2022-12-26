Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Echo Park on foot. The driver of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a 1998 Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue about 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The occupants in the Toyota truck suffered minor injuries.

