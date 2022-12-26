ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

How Philadelphia Prevented Mass Evictions

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program (EDP), which assists tenants at risk of eviction, could prove to be a successful model for other cities, writes Jessica Blatt in an article for the Philadelphia Citizen, republished in Next City. By steering tenants away from eviction proceedings — a process in which less...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Stop the Public Education Blame Game

In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Navigating ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ content

WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

