Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PLANetizen
How Philadelphia Prevented Mass Evictions
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program (EDP), which assists tenants at risk of eviction, could prove to be a successful model for other cities, writes Jessica Blatt in an article for the Philadelphia Citizen, republished in Next City. By steering tenants away from eviction proceedings — a process in which less...
How Philly’s Eviction Diversion Program Became A Model For Cities Around The U.S.
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Parents renew plea for justice in killing of recent Temple graduate Everett Beauregard
Everett Beauregard's father has a message for anyone who knows the suspect: "Maybe you don't want to turn that person in because he's a friend or family co-worker, but at the same token the person that they know is not the person anymore. They're a murderer now."
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Shapiro has a track record of keeping trusted aides at his side, and four appointees to the governor's office are no exception. The post Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Navigating ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ content
WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
Overbrook High School gets $500,000 for safety improvements
Half-a-million dollars in Pennsylvania state funding has been set aside for safety improvements at a Philadelphia school.
If Not For Grace Ministries providing food, clothing, showers for those in need in Kensington
People in need lined up on Wednesday morning to receive food and clothing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Comics community tries to help save Philly’s first comic book store
Fat Jack’s Comicrypt in Philadelphia faces threats of a shutdown, but the comics community is pulling together to help a man who has led the way for so many in the industry.
Falls Bridge in Philadelphia will be closed Thursday for an inspection
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
What Teresa Lundy did to help people during COVID-19 pandemic
Teresa Lundy is the founder of TML Communications, a firm that has worked with clients like DoorDash, Lyft and Temple University. Beyond communications, the firm has focused on community outreach. In the past year, the firm has partnered with its clients to deliver free food to over 10,000 families in...
