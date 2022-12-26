Read full article on original website
Vice
Photographing 25 years of everyday life in and around Tokyo
Mikiko Hara is one of the more understated photographers in Japan. Unlike Hiromix, Nagashima Yurie and Mika Ninagawa — the “girly” photographers who became popular in the 90s for their daringly diaristic, confessional accounts of their lives — Mikiko distinguished herself from the gang by avoiding any personal disclosures or narrative threads. “As you can see, what I photograph is nothing special,” she tells me from the suburbs of Tokyo, where she has been living and working for nearly 30 years. “People crossing a street corner; things and landscapes that pass by within the blink of an eye; these are moments that anyone might encounter in their everyday lives.”
How musicians bring Americans together across party lines
Polarization has rippled across all sorts of behavior - who you date, where you live, even the music you listen to. Musicians are keenly feeling the divided state of the country, too. NPR's John Burnett has been talking with music makers who say they want to help bridge that divide.
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
33 Things That Make Gen Xers So Nostalgic They'll Almost Stop Being Sarcastic For A Minute
"I remember the day my college got the internet. We all swarmed the computer lab to see what it was all about."
Buffalo residents say they relied on each other to make it through the blizzard
People around Buffalo, N.Y., say they made it through the blizzard of recent days by relying on each other. They have even relied on each other's body heat. Annabel Padilla (ph) has two roommates and a cat. ANNABEL PADILLA: Things in our house - oils, our soap - everything was...
psychologytoday.com
Can You Take "It" With You? Reflections on Life Planning
Our consumerist age encourages us to pursue expensive enjoyments, both as personal satisfactions and to enhance our status to others. We should evaluate carefully what it means to have a “good time” and consider the influence of media-circulated standards in such matters. More important still is thinking about...
Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022
The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court decisions, trials, elections, natural disasters. But before we end the year, let's revisit a few stories that might have been easier to miss and still are hard to forget. Today, with my co-hosts Ailsa Chang and Juana Summers, let's remember the legacies of three inventors whose deaths we marked in 2022, starting with E. Bryant Crutchfield, creator of the Trapper Keeper.
How to gamify your exercise to make it more enjoyable
You might not realize it, but the way we exercise is becoming more like playing a game. An Apple Watch rewards you with badges for hitting milestones. Peloton ranks you among others, encouraging competition. Workout apps like Strava have a social media component connecting you to fellow athletes. All of these are examples of what researchers call gamification - making something tedious feel more like play. Earlier this year for NPR's Life Kit, our producer, Vincent Acovino, set out to explain how you could gamify your exercise goals and have fun while working out.
How to Work Small Moments of Joy into Your Day
My family has never struggled to find moments of joy in our lives. We’ve always had much to be grateful for—a good home in a safe neighborhood with plenty of food on the table, for starters—but when it comes to health, we’ve always come up short.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Fight or Flight Reflex Harming Your Relationship?
Our biological impulses for self-protection are powerful and immediate. Fight, flight, or freeze reflexes can be activated in relationship interactions. In relationships, it is essential to recognize when our body’s reactions impair our ability to make good decisions. I was on a hike once in northern Michigan with my...
'Dead Eyes,' but tons of heart: This small podcast is among the year's best
This is FRESH AIR. Every year brings all sorts of great new podcasts, and 2022 is no different. Here's podcast critic Nick Quah's take on what kind of year it's been. He's also going to tell us about some of his favorite podcasts of the year. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: 2022...
How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig
KRISTEN WIIG: (As Annie)... relaxed, and I'm ready to party. KELLY: For our purposes, these next few minutes, Feig would like us to know him by another title, drunk funcle (ph)... PAUL FEIG: (Laughter). KELLY: ...Emphasis on the fun part. His new book is called "Cocktail Time!" and he says...
collective.world
20 Things I Wish I Could Tell My 25-Year-Old Self
Take your health, both physical and mental, seriously. These facets are far more intertwined than you would ever imagine. Go on more walks. Find workouts you enjoy. Stop comparing yourself to Instagram fitness influencers, it’s not inspiring to you, it only hurts your body image. Be realistic with your goals. Tell your therapist the truth. The whole truth. Listen to your body. Notice your self-talk, and adjust as necessary. TAKE YOUR MEDICATION!!!!
Lyrics from 'Blind' by hip-hop singer-songwriter SZA will stay with you
SZA: (Singing) Eating everything, nigga, no fasting. I don't care how much you knew me in the past tense. I ain't no Julia Stiles. This ain't no last dance, way past it. Way... FITZGERALD: The lyric is, it's so embarrassing, all of the things I need living inside of me....
Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you
Sometimes when you hear a song, it can move you in unexpected ways. We're asking some of the folks who report on music here at NPR which set of lyrics from the past year stayed with you?. TOM HUIZENGA, BYLINE: I'm Tom Huizenga from NPR Music. This is a deceptive...
Lyrics from 'Me Porto Bonito' by Bad Bunny will stay with you
BAD BUNNY: (Singing) Ella sabe que esta buenota y no la presumen. SAYRE: I literally could not think of a lyric that has been in my head more this year than tu no ere' bebecita, tu ere' bebesota. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ME PORTO BONITO") BAD BUNNY: (Singing) Tu no ere'...
Meet the mineral known as the time lord
The Earth is really old - about 4 1/2 billion years old. And when scientists want to learn about its earliest history, they turn to a mineral that serves as an almost perfect geologic clock. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce looks into a mineral that's been called the time lord.
How to think about rest as a form of resistance
It can be hard to find a moment to just rest. And when you can find the time, you might feel like you should be working on something instead. But rest can be a form of resistance. TRICIA HERSEY: I don't want to be under the guise of believing that...
iheart.com
These are the SIX types of people YOU need in your life
Let’s be honest, there aren’t enough hours in the day to be available for everyone, so therapist Sara Kubric says we have to prioritize who we spend time with. Not sure which relationships deserve priority? Kubric shares the six types of people to keep close in your life:
