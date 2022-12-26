Mikiko Hara is one of the more understated photographers in Japan. Unlike Hiromix, Nagashima Yurie and Mika Ninagawa — the “girly” photographers who became popular in the 90s for their daringly diaristic, confessional accounts of their lives — Mikiko distinguished herself from the gang by avoiding any personal disclosures or narrative threads. “As you can see, what I photograph is nothing special,” she tells me from the suburbs of Tokyo, where she has been living and working for nearly 30 years. “People crossing a street corner; things and landscapes that pass by within the blink of an eye; these are moments that anyone might encounter in their everyday lives.”

