ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Ex-Texas QB Hudson Card reportedly transferring to Purdue

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXjZV_0jv0E2SR00

Hudson Card is reportedly headed to the Big Ten.

ESPN reported Monday that Card, the Texas quarterback transfer, has committed to Purdue. Card was a redshirt sophomore at Texas this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in West Lafayette.

Card, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, played in 20 games over the past two years at Texas with five starts. He opened the 2021 season as the starter but was replaced by Casey Thompson. This season, he competed for the starting job with Quinn Ewers, the former No. 1 recruit in the nation. Ewers edged Card out, but Card ended up making three starts when Ewers was sidelined due to injury.

Overall, Card threw for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 65.5% of his attempts. His best game came this season when he completed 21-of-27 passes fpr 303 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia.

At Purdue, Card joins a program entering its first season under new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters, the former defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri, landed the head-coaching job after Jeff Brohm left for Louisville.

Walters hired Graham Harrell to be his offensive coordinator, giving Card a quarterback-friendly system to play in. Harrell is a former Texas Tech quarterback and a disciple of the Air Raid under Mike Leach. Harrell spent the 2022 season at West Virginia and had previous offensive coordinator stops at USC and North Texas. He also coached receivers under Leach at Washington State.

With Aidan O’Connell off to the NFL, Card will compete with Michael Alaimo and three-star freshman Ryan Browne for the starting quarterback job at Purdue.

The Boilermakers (8-5) won the Big Ten West this season and will conclude their season in the Citrus Bowl vs. No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
Action News Jax

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day

After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Nick Chubb Locks in his Prediction for Georgia vs Ohio State

We are just a few days out from Georgia and Ohio State facing off against one another in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the college football playoff. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes and are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing as well.  The ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State CB finds a landing spot out of the transfer portal

Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon. “Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced. Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
Action News Jax

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee 2024 athlete has Ohio State in his top 5

The Buckeyes missed on a scholarship running back during the 2023 recruiting cycle though they took a preferred walk-on, Willtrell Hartson). They have not yet focused their efforts on the 2024 class of prospects either. As an example, when Tennessee’s Boo Carter announced his initial top list of 12 schools in October, Ohio State was nowhere to be found.
COLUMBUS, OH
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy